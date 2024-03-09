2 killed, 4 injured in separate incidents

ATTOCK - Two persons died while four received multiple burn injuries in two different incidents. In the first incident, two labourers namely Arslan r/o Haji Shah and Tauqeer r/o Pind Tarair died when the sand cave they were working in caved in near village Faqeer Abad. In another incident, two real brothers and their two sisters namely Aaliyan, Shaheer, Ayesha and Malaika received multiple burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded inside their house. Ambulances of Rescue 1122 Attock shifted the dead and injured to DHQ Hospital Attock.