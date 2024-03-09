630 litres of Iranian diesel seized

KARACHI - In a targeted operation, Keamari Police Station authorities raided a compound in the Site B area, uncovering a stash of smuggled Iranian diesel. The raid resulted in the apprehension of Muhib Has­san, a suspect allegedly involved in the illicit trade, while another suspect, identified as Asif, managed to evade capture. The raid yielded a significant haul, with authorities seizing 630 liters of Iranian diesel concealed within a hidden compartment of a truck parked inside the compound. Additionally, two vehi­cles believed to be used in the transportation of the contraband, along with a licensed pistol and empty cartridges, were recovered from the scene. Follow­ing the arrests and the suspect’s escape, authorities have initiated legal proceedings against them, with ongoing investigations aimed at unraveling further details surrounding the smuggling operation.