Abdullah, Fakhar guide Lahore Qalandars to 177/5 against Karachi King
Azhar Khan
10:23 PM | March 09, 2024
Lahore Qalandars set a competitive target of 178 runs for Karachi Kings in the 26th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League Season 9 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Saturday night.  

Sparked by sensational half-centuries from Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique, the Qalandars put on a batting display that was both aggressive and strategic, giving the Kings a formidable challenge. 

The innings opened with Lahore Qalandars losing Mirza Baig early, caught by Irfan Khan off the bowling of Anwar Ali for just 4 runs. However, the early setback did little to deter the momentum of the Qalandars as Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique took control. Zaman's innings of 54 runs off 35 balls, adorned with five fours and two sixes, alongside Shafique's equally impressive 55 off 39 deliveries, which included five fours and a six, were the cornerstone of Lahore's innings. 

Despite the middle-order wobbles, with Shai Hope and Shaheen Shah Afridi falling cheaply to Zahid Mahmood for 9 and 1 run respectively, Lahore Qalandars managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. Sikandar Raza's unbeaten 22 off 16 balls and David Wiese's rapid 24 not out off just 9 deliveries, featuring three sixes, propelled the Qalandars to a formidable total. The duo's late surge ensured that the Qalandars finished on 177/5 in their allotted 20 overs. 

Karachi Kings' bowlers had their moments, with Zahid Mahmood picking up two crucial wickets for 27 runs. Anwar Ali and Blessing Muzarabani also contributed with a wicket each, but the Kings were unable to keep the run rate under control, allowing Lahore to set a challenging target. 

As the match heads into its decisive phase, the Karachi Kings face a stern test against a motivated Lahore Qalandars bowling lineup. The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to what has been a gripping contest between two well-matched sides.  

The outcome of this match could have significant implications for the standings as both teams vie for supremacy in the HBL PSL 9. With both the Qalandars and Kings boasting a rich array of talent, the remainder of the match promises to be a showcase of top-tier cricketing prowess. 

SCORES IN BRIEF 

LAHORE QALANDARS 177/5 (Abdullah Shafique 55, Fakhar Zaman 54, David Wiese 24*, Sikandar Raza 22*; Zahid Mahmood 2-27) vs KARACHI KINGS.

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

