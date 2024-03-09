Another series of rains, snowfall expected from March 10 in KP

PESHAWAR - Another se­ries of rains, strong winds and snowfall in upper districts of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to start from the evening of March 10, the official of the Meteorological De­partment said here on Friday.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a notification to all district admin­istrations to stay alert and to take precautionary measures.

Landsliding is expected in upper districts due to snowfall and rains, considering which PDMA has is­sued directives to the district ad­ministration to ensure availabili­ty of heavy machinery. Meanwhile, PDMA has urged the public to stay away from power lines, dilapidat­ed buildings and structures, sign­boards and billboards.

Tourists and the local popula­tion in sensitive upper areas have been instructed to be aware of weather conditions. In any emer­gency, all concerned organizations have been advised to remain vigi­lant in maintaining road links and provide alternative routes for traf­fic in case of road closure.