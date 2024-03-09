ATC grants bail to 42 accused in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to 42 accused involved in Jinnah House attack case of May-9 riots.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict on completion of arguments by the parties. The court also adjourned further hearing of 60 post-arrest bail petitions till March 12.

The accused who were granted bail are: Owais Gulzar, Zakawat, Usman Ashraf, Majid Rais, Shakeel Mustafa, Wahid Shah, Asif Ashraf, Akash Ramzan, Sagheer Ahmad, Idress Zulifqar, Muhammad Afzal, Gul Bahadar, Akram Khan, Niaz Ahmad, Attaur Rehman, Qaisar Butt, Liaqat Ali, Irfan Asghar, Amir Ameen, Sharif, Zakir Ali, Muhammad Ali, Hamza Gul, Sher, Farooq Saeed, Naveed Gulzar, Muhammad Akram, Habibullah, Saifullah, Mehmood Ali, Faizan, Zohaib, Iftikhar, Gohar Hussain, Hassan Ali, Shamshad Ali, Touqeer Abbas, Umar Saeed, Khalid Mehmood, Khalid Iqbal, Adnan, Mumtaz Saeed and Ghazanfar Ali.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.