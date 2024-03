ATTOCK - Police have arrested 14 outlaws including drug peddlers, gamblers and those involved in giving life threats to their opponents. Police recovered 03 kg hash­ish, heroin, 04 bottle liquor and Rs 314000 bet money from their possession. Po­lice also arrested two ac­cused involved in stealing radio receiving units worth Rs 2.5 million from a mobile phone tower near Fatehjang railway station.