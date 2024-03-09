Azma Bukhari backs women march, urges men to respect women

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has urged men to respect women in the society, adding that being a woman, she was supporter of women march in the provincial capital.

Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly before the start of a session, Azma Bukhari said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was set to launch Women Safety App. She claimed Maryam Nawaz, being first women chief Minister of the province, will take radical steps for the well-being of the women.

Talking about Opposition protests, Azma said it was basic right of the Opposition to raise hue and cry during the assembly session.