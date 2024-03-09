Baseless allegations won't be tolerated: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Saturday said the practice of levelling baseless allegations won’t be allowed to go unchecked, as she blasted SIC’s Shandana Gulzar – an PTI-backed independent elected to the National Assembly from Peshawar – for accusing Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of orchestrating the killing of Zille Shah.

Zille Shah, a PTI supporter whose original name was Ali Bilal, had died in road accident, but the party leadership accused the then PML-N government of killing him during the protests held outside the party founder’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The claim was, however, unfounded as CCTV footage revealed that the vehicle hitting him belonged to a PTI leader and the death was used to obtain political mileage.

But Shandana recently again blamed Maryam for his death and claimed that she had an audio recording to proof her stance – a statement which triggered an immediate reaction as Azma had promised legal action against her in a post shared on X – the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

On Saturday, Azma, who took oath as Punjab information minister earlier this week, told reporters that Shandana would have to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and substantiate her claim.

The FIA Cyber Crime Wing has issued a notice to Shandana and directed him to appear in person on March 14 on the charges of running an “highly intimidating campaign against state functionaries and creating violence in public and society through information system” [social media].

Waving a copy of the FIA notice, Azma said Shandana had been managing an anti-state campaign which must be checked – a reference to multiple statements issued by the SIC lawmaker which coincide with the spread of disinformation in an organised manner.

“You always come up with the chants of political victimisation whenever asked for evidence,” Azma said while describing the PTI members as “political vultures” and added that Shandana levelled an unfounded accusation against the Punjab chief minister.

Addressing the SIC member, Azma said she would not be allowed to play the “woman card” and “political card” and must have to appear before the FIA.

The PTI founder could not get a free pass to accuse anyone of anything according to his wishes, she said and remarked that the electoral success in 2018 was a “jackpot” for the PTI. They would be welcomed, [only] if they protested in a peaceful manner, Azma said, as Maryam had told a press conference some days back that she would not spare anyone creating law and order situation or damaging public property.

When asked about possible restrictions on social media, Azma said she was a great advocate of freedom of expression, but insulting or accusing anyone of murder on social media could not be tolerated.