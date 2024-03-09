Bayer Pakistan launches collaboration with Greenstar Social Marketing

LAHORE - Bayer Pakistan’s Consumer Health division held an MoU signing ceremony and “Train the Trainer” session in Lahore, marking the launch of Empow­Her – an important new part­nership with Greenstar Social Marketing to improve diagno­sis and prevention of intimate health issues among women in low-income communities.

The initiative aims to tackle a persisting challenge in women’s health in Pakistan: limited health-care access, along with prevalent social taboos that hinder open discussion of intimate health topics leads to the unnecessary suffering of millions of women. In Pakistan, 82 million women aged 15+ may suffer from vari­ous intimate health issues. 75% of sexually active women may suffer from at least one episode of Vaginal Yeast Infection (VYI). VYI is one of the most common health problems that could affect as many as 3 out of 4 women at some point in their lifetime. Left undiagnosed and untreated, VYI and related conditions can cause tremendous suffering, and can lead to other complications.