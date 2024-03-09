Saturday, March 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CCP grants approval to another merger

Staff Reporter
March 09, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval to a merger in the health insurance and health taka­ful sector. The approved transaction involves the acquisition of 100% share­holding of M/s. EFU Health Insurance Limited by M/s. EFU Life Assurance. The acquirer, EFU Life Assur­ance is a public listed com­pany. It is engaged in life insurance business includ­ing ordinary life business and pension fund business. Whereas, the target com­pany, EFU Health Insur­ance Limited, is an unlisted public limited company. Its principal activities include selling health insurance and health takaful cover in Pakistan. EFU Life As­surance is acquiring 100% shareholding of EFU Health from M/s. EFU Services (Private) Limited and six other shareholders. EFU Life will be issuing its own ordinary shares at a swap ratio to the current share­holders of EFU Health. Fol­lowing the Phase 1 Review, the CCP determined that the proposed transaction would not lead to the ac­quirer attaining dominance in the relevant market af­ter the completion of the transaction. Consequently, the merger has been au­thorized. The approval of the acquisition of EFU Health by EFU Life marks a significant development in the health insurance and health takaful sec­tor of Pakistan. It reflects the ongoing consolidation and strategic realignment within the industry, which could potentially lead to improved services and of­ferings for customers.

ATC grants bail to 42 accused in Jinnah House attack case

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1709874454.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024