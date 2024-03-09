CCP grants approval to another merger

ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval to a merger in the health insurance and health taka­ful sector. The approved transaction involves the acquisition of 100% share­holding of M/s. EFU Health Insurance Limited by M/s. EFU Life Assurance. The acquirer, EFU Life Assur­ance is a public listed com­pany. It is engaged in life insurance business includ­ing ordinary life business and pension fund business. Whereas, the target com­pany, EFU Health Insur­ance Limited, is an unlisted public limited company. Its principal activities include selling health insurance and health takaful cover in Pakistan. EFU Life As­surance is acquiring 100% shareholding of EFU Health from M/s. EFU Services (Private) Limited and six other shareholders. EFU Life will be issuing its own ordinary shares at a swap ratio to the current share­holders of EFU Health. Fol­lowing the Phase 1 Review, the CCP determined that the proposed transaction would not lead to the ac­quirer attaining dominance in the relevant market af­ter the completion of the transaction. Consequently, the merger has been au­thorized. The approval of the acquisition of EFU Health by EFU Life marks a significant development in the health insurance and health takaful sec­tor of Pakistan. It reflects the ongoing consolidation and strategic realignment within the industry, which could potentially lead to improved services and of­ferings for customers.