Ceremonies mark Women’s Day in Faisalabad

March 09, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  ‘International Women’s Day’ was widely observed by different govern­ment departments, NGOs, and po­litical parties here on Friday. Several ceremonies in connection with the day were held in different parts of the city. The Social Welfare Department and Bait-ul-Maal held a ceremony at the Social Welfare Complex which was addressed by the Director Social Welfare Khalida Rafique, Deputy Di­rector Amina Alam and other officers.

Different programs ---handicrafts, dresses, fun for kids, cultural shows, calligraphy, jewelry, food court, Skin care camp were also part of the cer­emony. International Women’s Day’ was also observed by the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Center for Women at the local office. Man­ager of the center, Kanwal Shahzadi, presided over the function while So­cial Welfare Officer Sanam Zahra, Law Officer Zahid Ali Shakir, and women from civil society participated.

Manager Kanwal Shahzadi high­lighted the measures taken for protec­tion of women rights and also held de­tailed discussion on ‘Nikkah and Haq Mahr’. They also held a walk in which participants carried banners and plac­ards to highlight the day. The district population welfare department ar­ranged a function in collaboration with the District Health Authority, NGO (Mery Tops Society) to mark the day. Population Welfare Officer Tayy­ba Azam Khan said that the govern­ment was taking dynamic measures as welfare of women is an objective.

The CEO health also highlighted various welfare and development ini­tiatives taken for women at the dis­trict level and said that it is important for women to be aware of their rights.

A cake-cutting ceremony to mark the day was also held at Lyallpur Museum in which a large number of women and students participated.

Director Lyallpur Museum Khur­shid Jeelani while presenting tribute to women said that they were an im­portant part of our society and their participation in every sector is the reason for achieving development.

He said that as men, we should ac­company women in the journey of development. A cake was also cut at Darul Aman. Women at the center cut the cake. Superintendent Sifia Riz­wan said that protection of women rights is a priority. Jamaat-e-Islami also held a rally from Chiniot Bazar to Clock Tower Chowk. District Nazima Dr Fehmida Ilyas led the walk.

