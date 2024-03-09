Saturday, March 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Cleft lip, palate patients to receive free treatment

Agencies
March 09, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -   lslamabad Cleft Lip and Pal­ate Association (ICLAPA) will continue to arrange free treatment including sur­gery of cleft lip, cleft palate patients free of charge, the Association announced here on Friday. The patients are treated by a team of physi­cians and surgeons at in twin city hospitals. We formally register the patients before having their treatment and surgery. Recently, a team of doctors and surgeon led by Dr. Azhar Sheikh and Dr. Ayesha Aslam conducted detail examinations of many cleft lip and palate patients at a free medical camp ar­ranged here at the residence of ICLAPA’s President Mrs. Farhat Akhtar Rehman.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1709874454.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024