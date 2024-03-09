Cleft lip, palate patients to receive free treatment

ISLAMABAD - lslamabad Cleft Lip and Pal­ate Association (ICLAPA) will continue to arrange free treatment including sur­gery of cleft lip, cleft palate patients free of charge, the Association announced here on Friday. The patients are treated by a team of physi­cians and surgeons at in twin city hospitals. We formally register the patients before having their treatment and surgery. Recently, a team of doctors and surgeon led by Dr. Azhar Sheikh and Dr. Ayesha Aslam conducted detail examinations of many cleft lip and palate patients at a free medical camp ar­ranged here at the residence of ICLAPA’s President Mrs. Farhat Akhtar Rehman.