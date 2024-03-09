Cleft lip, palate patients to receive free treatment

ISLAMABAD - lslamabad Cleft Lip and Palate Association (ICLAPA) will continue to arrange free treatment including surgery of cleft lip, cleft palate patients free of charge, the Association announced here on Friday. The patients are treated by a team of physicians and surgeons at in twin city hospitals. We formally register the patients before having their treatment and surgery. Recently, a team of doctors and surgeon led by Dr. Azhar Sheikh and Dr. Ayesha Aslam conducted detail examinations of many cleft lip and palate patients at a free medical camp arranged here at the residence of ICLAPA’s President Mrs. Farhat Akhtar Rehman.