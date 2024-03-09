CM Maryam says proud of socio-economic contribution of women

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday said that she was proud of women’s role in all walks of life.

She was addressing as a chief guest at a function organised by Punjab Women’s Development Department on the International Women’s Day.

Madam Chief Minister inspected the stalls of Punjab Food Authority, Sanat Zar, Qasre Behbood, PITB, Punjab Small Industry Corporation, and Bank of Punjab. She expressed deep interest in the items displayed at these stalls, especially the handicrafts and handmade items. She bought a beautiful suit by paying for it herself.

Madam Chief Minister got information about food and other women issues at the stall of Punjab Food Authority. She was briefed about the Scooty Scheme at the stall of Bank of Punjab. It was told that Bank of Punjab has given three free scooties through a lottery to the Naaz account holders, reserved for women.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the students doing embroidery and painting at Toyota’s stall. She signed the banner of Women Development Department, and wrote her message,”I am proud of the women who are contributing in every field.”

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Members Punjab Assembly, Chief Secretary and other officers were present at the venue.