Commissioner orders crackdown against hoarders, profiteers

March 09, 2024
SUKKUR  -  Divisional Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi has ordered a crackdown against hoarding and profiteering mafia during the month of Ramazan. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review price control on Friday. He or­dered to establish Ramazan bazaar in clock tower and minara road Sukkur to facilitate the citizens. He directed to concerned officers to ensure all es­sential item will be available as per Government’s subsidies rates in the Ramzan Bazaars. He also di­rected the deputy commissioners to increase the number of counters as required in the Ramazan bazaars to avoid long queues of people.

The supply and demand of flour, sugar, ghee and counters would also be monitored especially. Com­missioner Abbasi said a special subsidy has been given on number of items in fair price shops in Ramazan bazaars so that relief could be provided to citizens in real meaning.

