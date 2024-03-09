Easypaisa wins big at Dubai Lynx Awards

LAHORE - Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services plat­form, has achieved remarkable success at the prestigious Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity, the MENA region’s premier event for the advertising and communications industry.

Easypaisa’s groundbreaking “Audio Nikahnama” campaign clinched an impressive 3 Gold and 2 Bronze awards, with a total of 10 shortlists out of 19 categories entered. The Gold awards were received for the Glass Award for Change, Radio & Audio: Social Be­havior and Cultural Insight, and Integrated Campaign. The Bronze awards were won in the Media: So­cial Behavior and Cultural Insight and Digital: Consumer Services/Business to Business categories.

The “Audio Nikahnama” cam­paign is a pioneering initiative that enhances knowledge re­garding the marriage contract. By harnessing the power of tech­nology, Easypaisa aimed to break down cultural barriers and em­power women to make informed decisions about their future.