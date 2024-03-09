Saturday, March 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Easypaisa wins big at Dubai Lynx Awards

PR
March 09, 2024
Business, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services plat­form, has achieved remarkable success at the prestigious Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity, the MENA region’s premier event for the advertising and communications industry.

Easypaisa’s groundbreaking “Audio Nikahnama” campaign clinched an impressive 3 Gold and 2 Bronze awards, with a total of 10 shortlists out of 19 categories entered. The Gold awards were received for the Glass Award for Change, Radio & Audio: Social Be­havior and Cultural Insight, and Integrated Campaign. The Bronze awards were won in the Media: So­cial Behavior and Cultural Insight and Digital: Consumer Services/Business to Business categories.

The “Audio Nikahnama” cam­paign is a pioneering initiative that enhances knowledge re­garding the marriage contract. By harnessing the power of tech­nology, Easypaisa aimed to break down cultural barriers and em­power women to make informed decisions about their future.

Remittances record inflow of $2.2b in Feb

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1709874454.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024