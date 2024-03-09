Saturday, March 09, 2024
EIGHTEEN actively works to advance gender equality

Islamabad  -   In celebration of International Women’s Day, Eighteen hosted a delightful event honoring the women within the organization. The occasion highlighted the significant contributions and achievements of women in the professional sphere. Eighteen is committed to cultivating an environment centered on inclusivity and equality, placing women at the forefront. Through the implementation of strategic initiatives, the company actively works to advance gender equality, breaking down barriers and creating an organizational culture where women can thrive. This reflects Eighteen’s dedication in nurturing the professional growth of women in the workforce, recognizing their pivotal role in contributing to the organization’s success.

