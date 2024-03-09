Fair Remission

President Arif Alvi’s announcement of a special exemption for women and child prisoners on humanitarian grounds is a beacon of hope in an often bleak landscape of our jus­tice system. The president’s announcement serves as a bold statement about the kind of society we should aspire to become – one that values compassion and recognises the inherent vul­nerability of certain demographics within our prison system.

The law must not be interpreted as letting criminals off the hook. It is about acknowledging that punitive measures alone will not address the complex issues that lead people, espe­cially women and children, into crime. By offering remission to those sentenced for two years or less, particularly focusing on the most vulnerable among us, President Alvi’s Office is signalling a shift towards a more humane and pragmatic ap­proach to justice.

Overcrowded prisons, inadequate healthcare, and limited access to education and legal aid disproportionately affect women and juvenile inmates. These are not just statistics, as they represent real people, often caught in cycles of poverty, abuse, and exploitation. By extending a lifeline to these indi­viduals, we are investing in their potential to break free from the grips of crime and contribute positively to society.

However, granting remission is just the first step. We must ensure that it is done fairly and transparently. No favouritism and no discrimination must be carried out in this endeavour. Transparency in eligibility criteria and application processes is non-negotiable. We also cannot not forget the victims, as ef­forts must be made to address their needs and provide ave­nues for restitution.

In a nation where compassion often takes a back seat to ret­ribution, President Alvi’s decision is a refreshing departure from the norm. This is not simply about reducing prison sen­tences, rather it is aimed at redefining the very essence of jus­tice in our society. This is a cause worth fighting for and de­serves support from all citizens.