Saturday, March 09, 2024
Fasting in Ramazan reduces stress feelings, anxiety: Expert

APP
March 09, 2024
KARACHI   -   Actively par­ticipating in Ramazan can lead to declining rates of de­pression, anxiety, stress, and improvements in memory and overall mental well-being. Head of the Department of Car­diology at the Patel Hospital, Karachi Prof. Dr. Rehan Umer expressed these views while delivering a lecture on “Rama­zan and Health”. Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi (UoK), in collaboration with the Sindh Innovation Research, and Education Network (SIREN), organized the public aware­ness lecture in the lecture hall of the L.E.J. National Science Information Center on Fri­day. He termed pre-Ramazan education as quite essential for people who are suffering from some kinds of diseases like diabetes, cardiovascu­lar, kidney, etc. Eating large amounts of foods rich in car­bohydrates and fats, especially at seher and iftaar, should be avoided,” she advised. Prof. Dr. Rehan Umer said that a study conducted on healthy Muslim graduate students showed fasting improved self-acceptance, self-sufficiency, social relations, and personal growth. He said that Ramazan fasting was beneficial for peo­ple with type 2 diabetes.

Cleft lip, palate patients to receive free treatment

APP

