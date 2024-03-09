Saturday, March 09, 2024
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz to miss Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to appendicitis

Anadolu
9:21 PM | March 09, 2024
Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz, 29, will miss Saturday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix because of appendicitis, the Italian team confirmed on Friday. 

"Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery. As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman," Scuderia Ferrari said in a statement.

"... The Ferrari family wishes Carlos a speedy recovery."

Hence, Bearman will drive alongside Ferrari's Monegasque racer Charles Leclerc this weekend.

Saudi Arabia will host the Round 2 of the 2024 Formula One World Championship on Saturday at Jeddah's Corniche Circuit.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1709963190.jpg

