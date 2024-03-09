Saturday, March 09, 2024
Forces should always be ready against any misadventure by enemy: COAS

Forces should always be ready against any misadventure by enemy: COAS
Web Desk
1:40 PM | March 09, 2024
National

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited the troops engaged in field exercise in a training area near Rahim Yar Khan, where he was also briefed about exercise ‘Shamsheer-e-Sehra’, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Saturday.

According to the army’s media wing, COAS witnessed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of various elements including Armour, Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. Pakistan Airforce Aircrafts also participated in the exercise.

COAS spent complete day with the troops in the exercise area. While interacting with the troops participating in the exercise COAS lauded the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of all ranks. He emphasised that Armed Forces should always remain prepared against any misadventure by the enemy.

The aim of the exercise was to enhance professional skills and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in operational environment.

The exercise also incorporated Electronic Warfare capabilities and Information Operations required to subdue enemy’s communications capabilities and disinformation campaign during war.

“Pakistan Armed Forces, with support of the nation, are fully prepared to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our motherland against full spectrum of threat,” COAS was quoted as saying.

Earlier, on arrival in the field area, COAS was received by Corps Commander Karachi and Inspector General Training and Evaluation.

Web Desk

National

