Four held for illegal currency exchange, human smuggling

LAHORE - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested four individuals involved in human smuggling and illegal currency exchange hawala/hundi here from the city.

According to a spokesman for the agency, under the directives of Director FIA Lahore Zone Sarfaraz Virk, a crackdown has been initiated against individuals involved in illegal currency exchange and human smuggling and under the supervision of Deputy Director Corporate Crime Circle Lahore Sikander Hayat, a raiding team conducted an operation at Hall Road and apprehended two suspects, Riaz ur Rehman and Mudasir Naeem, involved in illegal currency exchange.

A total of 1,325 Chinese Yuan and Rs588,000 were recovered from the suspects and registers, receipts, and other evidence related to hawala/hundi transactions were also seized from the suspects. In a second raid, another two suspect,s Rauf Khalid and Abdul Numan, involved in human smuggling have been apprehended.