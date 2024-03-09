Saturday, March 09, 2024
Four held for illegal currency exchange, human smuggling

Agencies
March 09, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested four individuals involved in human smuggling and illegal currency exchange hawala/hundi here from the city.

According to a spokesman for the agency, under the directives of Director FIA Lahore Zone Sarfaraz Virk, a crackdown has been initiated against individuals involved in illegal currency exchange and human smuggling and under the supervision of Deputy Director Corporate Crime Circle Lahore Sikander Hayat, a raiding team conducted an operation at Hall Road and apprehended two suspects, Riaz ur Rehman and Mudasir Naeem, involved in illegal currency exchange.

A total of 1,325 Chinese Yuan and Rs588,000 were recovered from the suspects and registers, receipts, and other evidence related to hawala/hundi transactions were also seized from the suspects. In a second raid, another two suspect,s Rauf Khalid and Abdul Numan, involved in human smuggling have been apprehended.

