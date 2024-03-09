Four killed, two hurt in various road mishaps

BUREWALA - At least four persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in three separate traffic accidents in Burewala on Friday. Ac­cording to details, an over speeding car went uncon­trolled and collided with a tree while saving a mo­torcyclist near Khadar ca­nal in which two persons named Haji Nadeem Khan Doltana and Waheed Khan resident of Badh Ghulam died while two others Li­aqat Ali and Ashiq sus­tained injuries. A labourer named Abid Hussain Bota resident of Marzi Pura died after a car hit him mear Jamlera road.