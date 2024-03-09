Gandapur restores Health Card facility in KP

PESHAWAR - The first meeting of the newly formed provincial cabinet was held here at Civ­il Secretariat Peshawar on Friday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur in the chair. Be­sides the cabinet members, Chief Sec­retary, Additional Chief Secretaries and Administrative Secretaries of the provincial departments attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister formally wel­comed the cabinet members and said that an excellent cabinet team con­sisting of both experienced and fresh members has been formed. “In the pre­vailing tough situation, we have got a huge responsibility; that’s why we have to work as a team to discharge it effectively”. He remarked and made it clear that henceforth, all decisions will be made purely on merit and no one will be allowed to go against merit in the new system. Sustainable develop­ment of the province and wellbeing of the people will be our top priority, and for this purpose, everyone has to per­form and deliver according to public expectations.

Addressing a news conference af­ter cabinet meeting, the Chief Minis­ter highlighted the priorities of his gov­ernment and said that maintaining law and order and providing immediate re­lief to people would be the top most priority of incumbent provincial gov­ernment. He made it clear that since the PTI elected government at centre was overthrown through conspiracy, the economic conditions of the country began to deteriorate with each pass­ing day resulting in severe financial crunches, today we are faced with.

Keeping in view the prevailing eco­nomic situation and its adverse im­pacts on the life of general public, pro­viding relief to the people alongside improving law and order situation in the province will be the first priori­ty of provincial government, he said and added that as a first relief step in this regard, the provincial cabinet has formally decided to fully restore Se­hat Card Plus scheme from the first of Ramazan this year.

He maintained that as another im­portant relief step, the cabinet has ap­proved relief package for needy people during the holy month of Ramazan, un­der which 8,50000 households already listed in Ehsas and BISP, would be pro­vided with Rs10,000 per household with a cost of Rs8.5 billion. Besides 1,15000 additional households who were not listed in aforementioned pro­grammes for any reason, would also be provided with Rs10,000 per house­hold.

Similarly, he said that directives have already been issued to reacti­vate all “Langar Khanas” established by the previous PTI provincial govern­ment, adding that a number of Langar Khanas have been made functional so far, and all others would also be made functional by the 1st of Ramazan. Apart from this, Dastarkhawans would be ar­ranged in the District and Tehsil Head­quarter Hospitals across the province so that people can have the facility of Sehri and Iftar during the holy month.

Ali Amin said that promoting em­ployment opportunities would also be an integral part of government’s pri­orities; special attention would be giv­en to skill- development of youth for this purpose in addition to providing them interest free loans, thereby ena­bling them to initiate their own busi­ness as per their skills and capabilities. He went on saying that his government will go all out to ensure that available resources are being utilised for wellbe­ing of the people.

Ali Amin further said that matter of provincial rights would be taken up with the centre and hoped that media would also play its role in this regard. He made it clear that Rs1510 billion of the province, in lieu of NHP (as per AGN Qazi Formula) are due with the federal government, which is undoubt­edly a huge amount and can help us a lot to steer the province out of financial problems.

“We are not asking for charity, but we are demanding our legitimate and constitutional rights,” he remarked and said that we are also well aware of the current economic situation of the coun­try, and that’s why we do not insist for lump sum payment of the arrears; any viable mechanism to this effect can be devised with mutual understanding. However, it should be clear to everyone that the province cannot afford to give up this right at any cost.

He also expressed his heartfelt sym­pathy with the families who have lost their loved ones in the incidents due to recent torrential rains and snowfall, adding that victims had already been provided with financial assistance. He said it was good to see that the Prime Minister has also announced relief package for them, but it would have been much better if the federation con­tinued to pay the dues of the province well in time, because we need to have pragmatic and sustainable steps in or­der to save the precious human lives in case of floods and other disasters.

“Giving something relief every time is not solution to the problem, because nothing can replace the human life,” he remarked and added that if the prov­ince is provided with aforementioned arrears, then this money can be spent on the protection and welfare of the needy people.

He urged the general public to raise their voice against corruption and bribery adding that the incumbent gov­ernment would stand by the public. Ali Amin Gandapur, also stressed the citi­zens to keep eye on the quality of de­velopment works and in case of any ir­regularity, matter may be reported to concerned authorities timely, strict ac­tion would be taken against concerned contractor and government officials .

He said that Pakistan particular­ly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cannot afford lavish life style at public expense that’s why the provincial cabinet in its very first meeting decided to withdraw the perks and privileges of ex-chief minis­ters adding that the public mandated the government for its welfare and de­velopment only not anything else.

To a question, he replied that he will definitely attend the meetings of all fo­rums including Council of Common In­terest and plead the case of the prov­ince in a befitting manner despite the political and ideological differenc­es with central government. Ali Amin also made it clear that there will be no load-shedding for three hours during Iftar and Sehri even in rural areas.