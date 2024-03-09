Gas leakage in Pakistan

The Government of Pakistan, the Ministry of Oil and Gas, and the Government-owned oil drilling companies like OGCL and Maari, etc., are all claiming that they are working hard to increase oil and gas production in Paki­stan. However, Pakistanis are fac­ing gas shortages.

Incidentally, Methane-detect­ing satellites of NASA are regis­tering high methane production in Pakistan. The satellite imag­es show methane emitting from the ground in Pakistan. Locals in Pakistan have been found collect­ing this methane in plastic bags to use at home.

How can locals and satellites de­tect methane in Pakistan, but the companies responsible for drilling for methane cannot find it?

The real reason is that in Pak­istan, only 6 oil drilling rigs are operational for the entire coun­try. The Oil and gas companies of the Government of Pakistan are deliberately not bringing in more drilling rigs, forcing the country to rely on imported RLNG from other countries.

In the USA, more than 650 drill­ing rigs are operational. Many foreign drilling companies want to provide rigs on lease to the Government of Pakistan, but they are denied any deals with local companies.

All the O&G explorable land in Pakistan has been allotted to Government-owned companies that merely hold the land for many years and do not conduct any survey or drilling operations on it. Despite having ample funds and extensive workforces, these government-owned companies do not invest in drilling or survey activities, even though such en­deavors constitute their core re­sponsibilities.

The Government of Pakistan is, therefore, requested to increase drilling rigs in Pakistan to at least 100 while asking Government-owned O&G companies to en­hance drilling and survey activi­ties. This would also create new jobs and industries while stop­ping the uncontrolled leakage of methane into the atmosphere, which devastates it.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Peshawar.