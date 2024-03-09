Saturday, March 09, 2024
Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five

Agencies
March 09, 2024
International, Newspaper

GAZA STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES  -  A medic at Gaza’s largest hospital said Friday a humanitarian airdrop in the north of the Palestin­ian territory killed five people and wounded 10.

The casualties were taken to Gaza City’s Al-Shi­fa hospital, the emergency room’s head nurse, Mo­hammed al-Sheikh, told AFP. Sheikh said the dead­ly airdrop occurred north of the coastal Al-Shati refugee camp. A witness from the camp told AFP he and his brother followed the parachuted aid in the hope of getting “a bag of flour”.

“Then, all of a sudden, the parachute didn’t open and fell down like a rocket on the roof of one of the houses,” said Mohammed al-Ghoul. “Ten min­utes later I saw people transferring three mar­tyrs and others injured, who were staying on the roof of the house where the aid packages fell,” the 50-year-old told AFP. The United States and Jor­dan are among the countries to have carried out airdrops in northern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people are facing dire conditions af­ter more than five months of war.

Referring to the five killed on Friday, the govern­ment media office in Hamas-run Gaza said airdrops were “futile” and “not the best way for aid to enter.” The United Nations has said airdrops or a proposed maritime aid corridor cannot be a substitute for land deliveries, urging more trucks to be permitted to reach Gaza through more border crossings.

 

