GDA also boycotts presidential election

After Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) also announced the boycott of today's (Saturday) presidential election, Dunya News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, GDA leader Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashdi also announced support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in protest against what he called rigging in the elections.

Earlier, a delegation of Pakistan People’s Party led by Yousuf Raza Gilani met Maulana Fazlur Rehman and requested him for cooperation in the presidential election. However, Fazlur Rehman informed the PPP that his party would not vote for any candidate in the presidential election.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman, while talking to the delegation, further said that it is my party's decision that we will not vote for anyone in the presidential election and I am bound by the party's decision.