Growers call for setting up wheat procurement centres

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad, a farmers’ lobby­ing group, has called for establishing the official wheat procurement centers as the harvest sea­son is around the corner.

At a meeting of the group, chaired by its Presi­dent Nawab Zubair Talpur, here on Friday the farmers also raised the issue of the rampant sale of spurious seeds and fertilizer that too at exorbitant rates. The growers lamented that the agricultural lands in the province were being rapidly converted into housing schemes and commercial buildings. They requested the government to promulgate a ban on the change of status of the agricultural land to commercial or residential. The meeting also pointed out that rice crop was being grown in different parts of Sindh in violation of the ban on the crop’s cultivation in those areas. The farmers demanded that Sindh Seed Corporation and Sindh Agriculture Research departments should either be closed or made practically functional because the two departments were only an unwanted bur­den on the taxpayers money. The meeting was told that the fertilizer companies minted a profit of Rs143 billion but still neither quality control was being ensured nor the practice of jacking up fer­tilizer prices every other month without govern­ment’s sanction was being controlled.