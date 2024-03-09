Hindus celebrate Shivratri at Katas Raj temple

LAHORE - The main event of Shivratri of Hinduism was held at the Katas Raj Temple Chakwal under the auspices of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on Friday .

Hundreds of people from the local Hindu community and pilgrims from India participated in the event. The Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, DPOs, security officers and representatives of other institutions were also present. Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem said that the government of Pakistan had a special honour for the minority community, that is why projects worth billions of rupees have been started to beautify the religious places of worship of the Hindu and Sikh communities and make them stronger.

Indian pilgrims leader Vishav Bajaj said. “we have received immense love and affection by coming to Pakistan. We are being given all the comforts here. We are extremely grateful to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and the Chairman of ETP Board, Arshad Farid Khan. We are grateful to the government of Pakistan for the special measures.”

Women members expressed their gratitude and said, “We will always remember the respect and love we received here. We have complete protection and religious freedom here. We feel great happiness. We request the governments of our two countries that visas should be issued to more pilgrims.”