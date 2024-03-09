IMF says it can’t comment on domestic politics

Encourages fair, peaceful resolution of all electoral disputes.

ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has distanced itself from Pak­istan’s internal and political affairs saying its scope is limited to the economic issues only.

In response to the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s letter demanding audit of the recently held general elections in the country, the IMF stated that as an international institution, it has a “narrow mandate on economic is­sues”. IMF spokesperson confirmed that it had received a letter from a PTI official sent on Imran Khan’s be­half on February 28 on the Fund’s engagement with Pakistan under the loan program. “The IMF, as an inter­national institution with a narrow mandate on economic issues, does not comment on domestic political developments. However, giv­en the importance of the insti­tutional environment for eco­nomic stability and growth, we do encourage the fair and peace­ful resolution of all electoral disputes,” said the spokesper­son in a statement. The spokes­person shared that its engage­ment with Pakistan is focused on helping the government im­plement strong policies to deep­en financial stability, address the longstanding economic and un­derlying balance of payments challenges, and restore sustained and inclusive growth for the ben­efit of all Pakistani citizens.

“This includes stronger pub­lic finances, through high-quality revenue measures to broaden the tax base while scaling up the sup­port for the most vulnerable, re­storing energy sector viability, im­proving institutional governance and anti-corruption effectiveness, SOE reform, building climate re­silience, and creating a level play­ing field for private businesses to promote investment and job cre­ation,” said the IMF.

The spokesperson said that keeping the above objectives in mind, the lender looks forward to engaging with to complete the second review under the ongoing Stand by Arrangement and sup­port the development of a new medium-term economic pro­gram if the government requests it. The response to the letter by an IMF spokesperson comes hours after the global lender’s Communications Department Director Julie Kozack during a press briefing in Washington, D.C. shared that the Fund is set to dispatch its mission to Paki­stan following the formation of a new cabinet. Commenting on the IMF mission’s arrival in Pakistan, she said: “The IMF stands ready to hold a mission for the second review of the Stand-by shortly af­ter a new cabinet is formed.”

In a press briefing held at the IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, yesterday, Fund’s Communi­cations Director Julie Kozak, the IMF Executive Board approved the first review of the Stand-by Ar­rangement with Pakistan, bring­ing total disbursements under the Stand-by Arrangement to about $1.9 billion and the SBA support­ed programme underpins the au­thority’s efforts to stabilise the economy with a strong emphasis on protecting the most vulnera­ble segments of the population. During the period of the caretaker government, the authorities main­tained economic stability through strict adherence to the fiscal tar­gets while protecting the social safety net, maintaining a tight monetary policy stance to control inflation and continuing to build foreign exchange reserves. And this has been done at the same time as implementing timely ad­justments in tariffs to shore up the viability of the energy sector. The IMF stands ready to hold a mis­sion for the second review of the Stand-by shortly after a new cab­inet is formed. The focus, there­fore, is currently on completion of the current Stand-by programme, which ends in April 2024. “We look forward to working with the new government on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability,” added the spokesperson.