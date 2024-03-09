IMF says it can’t comment on domestic politics

Encourages fair, peaceful resolution of all electoral disputes.
ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has distanced itself from Pakistan’s internal and political affairs saying its scope is limited to the economic issues only.
In response to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s letter demanding audit of the recently held general elections in the country, the IMF stated that as an international institution, it has a “narrow mandate on economic issues”. IMF spokesperson confirmed that it had received a letter from a PTI official sent on Imran Khan’s behalf on February 28 on the Fund’s engagement with Pakistan under the loan program. “The IMF, as an international institution with a narrow mandate on economic issues, does not comment on domestic political developments. However, given the importance of the institutional environment for economic stability and growth, we do encourage the fair and peaceful resolution of all electoral disputes,” said the spokesperson in a statement. The spokesperson shared that its engagement with Pakistan is focused on helping the government implement strong policies to deepen financial stability, address the longstanding economic and underlying balance of payments challenges, and restore sustained and inclusive growth for the benefit of all Pakistani citizens.
“This includes stronger public finances, through high-quality revenue measures to broaden the tax base while scaling up the support for the most vulnerable, restoring energy sector viability, improving institutional governance and anti-corruption effectiveness, SOE reform, building climate resilience, and creating a level playing field for private businesses to promote investment and job creation,” said the IMF.
The spokesperson said that keeping the above objectives in mind, the lender looks forward to engaging with to complete the second review under the ongoing Stand by Arrangement and support the development of a new medium-term economic program if the government requests it. The response to the letter by an IMF spokesperson comes hours after the global lender’s Communications Department Director Julie Kozack during a press briefing in Washington, D.C. shared that the Fund is set to dispatch its mission to Pakistan following the formation of a new cabinet. Commenting on the IMF mission’s arrival in Pakistan, she said: “The IMF stands ready to hold a mission for the second review of the Stand-by shortly after a new cabinet is formed.”
In a press briefing held at the IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, yesterday, Fund’s Communications Director Julie Kozak, the IMF Executive Board approved the first review of the Stand-by Arrangement with Pakistan, bringing total disbursements under the Stand-by Arrangement to about $1.9 billion and the SBA supported programme underpins the authority’s efforts to stabilise the economy with a strong emphasis on protecting the most vulnerable segments of the population. During the period of the caretaker government, the authorities maintained economic stability through strict adherence to the fiscal targets while protecting the social safety net, maintaining a tight monetary policy stance to control inflation and continuing to build foreign exchange reserves. And this has been done at the same time as implementing timely adjustments in tariffs to shore up the viability of the energy sector. The IMF stands ready to hold a mission for the second review of the Stand-by shortly after a new cabinet is formed. The focus, therefore, is currently on completion of the current Stand-by programme, which ends in April 2024. “We look forward to working with the new government on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability,” added the spokesperson.