Importance of financial inclusion for women stressed at IBA event

KARACHI - The IBA’s Center for Entrepre­neurial Development (IBA CED) organized an event to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The event was titled “Women Empowerment Through dis­covHER Finance Opportunities” and showcased opportunities for women to be financially empow­ered within Pakistan’s economic landscape. Joint Director of the State Bank of Pakistan Uzma Man­soor spoke about the financial challenges faced by women and commended efforts by financial institutions and banks to help them. She also spoke about the SBP’s initiatives for financial inclu­sion. Representatives of private banks also spoke about financial solutions provided by their insti­tutions for helping women. IBA Ex­ecutive Director Dr S Akbar Zaidi and IBA CED Director Dr Lalarukh Ejaz also spoke on the occasion.