Importance of financial inclusion for women stressed at IBA event

KARACHI - The IBA’s Center for Entrepreneurial Development (IBA CED) organized an event to celebrate International Women’s Day.
The event was titled “Women Empowerment Through discovHER Finance Opportunities” and showcased opportunities for women to be financially empowered within Pakistan’s economic landscape. Joint Director of the State Bank of Pakistan Uzma Mansoor spoke about the financial challenges faced by women and commended efforts by financial institutions and banks to help them. She also spoke about the SBP’s initiatives for financial inclusion. Representatives of private banks also spoke about financial solutions provided by their institutions for helping women. IBA Executive Director Dr S Akbar Zaidi and IBA CED Director Dr Lalarukh Ejaz also spoke on the occasion.