International Women’s Day celebrated at YMCA

It was high time that Pakistan invested in girls education to ensure development and progress of the country. Only with more investment on women can we ensure the acceleration of progress and prosperity.

This was the consensus of speakers at the function held at YMCA hall to celebrate the International Women’s Day. Those who shared their thoughts on the occasion included Kiran Aneek, Emanuel Sarfraz, Joyce Shiraz, Nadeemur Rehman, Zayan Imran, Hira and Zeeshan. Speakers dilated on the role of women being played by women in every field of life and how they are important for the country in the path of progress and development. They also laid emphasis on how the women can accelerate the progress of Pakistan considering the fact that they form more than 50 percent population of the country.

Mr Emanuel Sarfraz shared details of how YMCA is contributing to various communities by empowering women. “YMCA is playing an important role in every field by promoting the role of women n them. The YMCA has opened its door to women without discrimination of any kind. The YMCA is not just ready to give the women their due share but have also included them in decision making positions, which indeed is a great step forward,” Mr Sarfraz, who is also the General Secretary of YMCA revealed.

“YMCA is working on a number of projects to ensure that women play their due positive role in the society. It is heartening to see women making great strides in every field and especially in those fields, which once were dominated by men. We must appreciate the positive change coming in Pakistan. It is high time we changed our attitudes and taboos directed towards women especially the perception of treating women as commodities for advertisements,” Mr Sarfraz maintained.