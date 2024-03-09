International Women’s Day event organised at MoFA

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised a special event yesterday in celebration of International Women’s Day, under the theme of “Women of Substance”. The event brought together prominent Pakistani women leaders across diverse sectors and attended by members of the diplomatic corps in Islamabad, civil society representatives, and officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In his address, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi expressed commendations to the women of Pakistan, recognizing their indelible contributions to the nation’s progress and their pivotal role in fostering positive societal transformations. Emphasizing the remarkable achievements of women diplomats, the Foreign Secretary highlighted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a shining exemplar among public organizations in Pakistan, boasting a significant number of female officers who have showcased unparalleled prowess and dedication in advancing Pakistan’s foreign policy. The event featured a panel discussion, moderated by Spokesperson Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, which showcased the remarkable journeys of influential women leaders. Among the esteemed panelists were Ambassador Fauzia Nasreen, the first woman officer in the Foreign Service of Pakistan; Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, renowned for her monumental contributions to public health, social welfare, and public service; Ms. Ameena Saiyid, a luminary in the literary realm, fostering intellectual exchange and creativity through literary festivals; and Ms. Nadia Jameel, a relentless advocate for gender equality, social justice, children’s rights, and mental health.