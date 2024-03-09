International Women’s Day event organised at MoFA

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised a special event yesterday in celebra­tion of International Wom­en’s Day, under the theme of “Women of Substance”. The event brought together prominent Pakistani women leaders across diverse sec­tors and attended by mem­bers of the diplomatic corps in Islamabad, civil society representatives, and officers of the Ministry of Foreign Af­fairs. In his address, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi expressed com­mendations to the women of Pakistan, recognizing their indelible contributions to the nation’s progress and their pivotal role in fostering posi­tive societal transformations. Emphasizing the remarkable achievements of women dip­lomats, the Foreign Secre­tary highlighted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a shin­ing exemplar among public organizations in Pakistan, boasting a significant num­ber of female officers who have showcased unparal­leled prowess and dedica­tion in advancing Pakistan’s foreign policy. The event featured a panel discussion, moderated by Spokesperson Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, which showcased the remarkable journeys of influential women leaders. Among the esteemed panel­ists were Ambassador Fau­zia Nasreen, the first woman officer in the Foreign Service of Pakistan; Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, renowned for her monumental contributions to public health, social wel­fare, and public service; Ms. Ameena Saiyid, a luminary in the literary realm, foster­ing intellectual exchange and creativity through literary festivals; and Ms. Nadia Ja­meel, a relentless advocate for gender equality, social justice, children’s rights, and mental health.