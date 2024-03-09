Iranian envoy felicitates Zardari on winning presidential election

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam on Saturday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election to the office of the President.

“I would like to express my sincere congratulations on the election of H.E. Asif Ali Zardari, as the 14th President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the Ambassador said in a statement.

He said Asif Ali Zardari reminded them the “glorious and golden days” of the relations between the two brotherly, friendly and neighboring countries of Iran and Pakistan.

The envoy wished for a boost in the all-out relations and ties between Iran and Pakistan during his tenure.