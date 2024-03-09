Ireland votes to update constitution on women, family

Dublin - Ireland began voting in a double referendum Friday on proposals to modernise constitutional references to the make-up of a family and women’s “life within the home”.

All the major political parties support a “Yes- Yes” vote, and until recently polls predicted a smooth passage for both on International Women’s Day. Polls opened at 0700 GMT and will close at 2200 GMT, with results in both votes expected by late Saturday. But surveys in the runup to the ballots have logged rising unease about the vagueness of the two questions -- and the outcome of the votes.

This week Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who heads the centreright- green governing coalition that proposed the questions, admitted that the results were “in the balance”.