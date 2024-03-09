Justice Malik Shahzad takes oath as new LHC CJ

LAHORE - Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan on Friday took oath as the 52nd chief justice of the La­hore High Court (LHC) in a ceremony held at the Governor’s House here. Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered the oath to Justice Khan.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attend­ed the ceremony.

LHC senior puisne judge Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and other judges, Punjab Assem­bly Speaker Malik Ah­mad Khan, provincial ministers, federal and provincial law officers, corps commander

of Lahore, inspector general of police Pun­jab , judicial officers and relatives of the chief jus­tice were also present. Pun­jab Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman read out the no­tification of the appoint­ment of the chief justice. After taking the oath, the chief justice arrived at the LHC where he was warmly welcomed. LHC Registrar Sheikh Khalid Bashir with other officer presented a bouquet to the chief justice. Later, a smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to the chief justice.