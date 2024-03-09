KP Sehat Cards to be revived from 1st Ramadan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the revival of Sehat (health) cards in the province starting from the 1st of Ramadan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced that the Sehat Card services will be restored in the province beginning on the first of Ramadan, which is likely to fall on March 12.

The Treasury Department has already disbursed a mandatory amount of 5 billion rupees to the private insurance company which held a remaining balance of around 17 billion rupees.

As per the agreement with the private insurance company, the initial sum of 5 billion rupees has been released and after the first installment which is monthly disbursement of 3 billion rupees will be made towards the remaining balance.

The government’s decision to reinstate health cards will come into effect from the 1st of Ramadan.

The PTI government launched the Sehat Card when it was in power between 2013 and 2022 Then it was discontinued during PDM rule and the caretaker government for nearly two years.