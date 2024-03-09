Saturday, March 09, 2024
Lahore face Karachi in National U16 Cricket Championship
Our Staff Reporter
March 09, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Lahore Region will take on Karachi Region in the final of the National U-16 Tournament that will be played today (Saturday) at LCCA Ground. 

Before the final match, LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed and for­mer Pakistan captain Muhammad Yousaf had a motivational meeting with Lahore U-16 cricket team to encourage the young kids to show their class in the big final. Khawaja Nadeem praised the per­formance of Lahore team throughout the tourna­ment and hoped that they would continue their good form in the final and try to produce the best results to win the trophy. 

He also announced cash prizes for the individual performers of the team and also assured the youngsters of his all-out support. “The top performers of the event will be trained and groomed under the able coaches. They will also enjoy the facilities of Shapes while they will be trained in such a way that they will keep on getting chances in national teams gradually, and hope­fully, they will earn acco­lades for the country. 

Speaking on the occa­sion, Muhammad Yousaf also motivated the players and gave some tips to bat­ters to improve their bat­ting skills. He also lauded their performances in this prestigious tournament and hoped that they will excel in the final against Karachi Region. 

Coach Muhammad Ashraf briefed the complete perfor­mance of his team, saying Taj Muhammad, right-arm leg spinner, is on top posi­tion with 21 wickets while Aaliyan Salman, Ibtisam Azhar, Saifullah and Khizer Butt have played vital role in the victories of Lahore Re­gion. Lahore Region played seven matches before the final and won six matches and also remained unbeat­en during pool matches.

