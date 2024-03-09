LHC issues notices on plea against non-allocation of reserved seats to SIC

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Fri­day issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others for March 13 on a petition against non-allocation of reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The single bench comprising Jus­tice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal heard the petition filed by SIC Chair­man Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

During the proceedings, the peti­tioner’s counsel submitted that the ECP rejected SIC’s plea for allotment of reserved seats and allocated dis­puted reserved seats to other par­liamentary parties, adding that the decision was illegal and unconstitu­tional. He submitted that the election for president was scheduled to be held on March 9 and the candidates, elected on disputed reserved seats, would also likely cast their votes in it. He pleaded with the court to re­strain the candidates, elected on dis­puted reserved seats, from using any power. He also requested the court to direct the commission to allocate seats to SIC in the National Assembly and the provincial assembly as per its strength in the Punjab. However, the court, after recording initial argu­ments, issued notices to the respon­dents for March 13 and sought reply.

Earlier, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh heard the matter as an objection case and removed two objections put by the registrar office but maintained the objection regarding jurisdiction. The court observed that the objec­tion regarding jurisdiction would be reviewed on the judicial side.

FOUR NEWLY ELECTED

MNA’S TAKE OATH

Four newly elected members of the National Assembly on reserved seats took an oath on Friday. The Speak­er of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, administered the oath to the new members, including James Iqbal, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Nata­sha Daultana, and Neelam Kumari.