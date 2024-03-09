Man kills niece, her fiance over marriage issue

KHANEWAL - Man killed his niece along with her fi­ance after inviting them his home on pretext of arranging their marriage.

DPO Umar Farooq took report over the heinous murder incident which occurred in the wee hours of Friday in Moza Chirg Bella in limits of Nawan Sher Sultan Police Station. Irshad, fa­ther of the slain Mubasher Irshad, named Riaz as an accused, uncle of Rabia Batool, 18. He alleged that Riaz called his niece along with her fiance Mubasher Irshad, 25, at his home.

He said Riaz assured his niece and her lover of arranging marriage that was otherwise facing hinderence in the family circle. When the duo, boy and girl, reached the home, Riaz opened fire and killed them on the spot in what to be termed an honour killing. Police said evidence were be­ing collected by forensic teams with the bodies shifted to civil hospital for autopsy. Umar Farooq said Friday all facts were being gathered in light of post-mortum report and investigation to be finalized soon.

MURDER CONVICT GIVEN DEATH SENTENCE, ACCOMPLICE LIFE IMPRISONMENT

Additional Session Judge awarded death sentence to a murder accused, while life imprisonment to his accom­plice held convicted for killing two mi­nor students in 2022.

The accused named Muhammad Tahir-ur- Rehman reported to have killed two boys, Ali Hamza and Ali Hassan along with the accomplice, Saad, in broad daylight. The case no. 808/22 was registered with Jahanian Police Station. Police had arrested the said offenders nominated by the slains’ heirs and submitted challan in the court. Judge Tariq Saleem keep­ing all proofs in view including law­yers’ arguments and eye-witnesses’ statements, announced two times death sentence for a convict, Tahir-ur- Rehman with a million rupees fine giv­en each to heirs of the both slain per­sons by the convict. Another accused, the accomplice of the killer, Saad, was given life imprisonment with a pen­alty of five lac rupees cash that the ac­cused held liable to give each family of the murdered persons.