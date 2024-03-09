Saturday, March 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mardan Mayor greets KP CM

Riaz Khan
March 09, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MARDAN  -  Mayor Mardan, Himayatullah Mayar, wrote a letter to the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandhapur, extending warm congratulations on behalf of the Local Council Association (LCA) for his appointment.

The letter highlights the challenges faced by all tiers of Local Governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, specifi­cally related to powers, functions, and funds. Himayat Mayar requests an early meeting of the action council with the presence of Ministers and Secretaries from the Local Government, Law, Finance, and Planning & Devel­opment departments, under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

The key issues outlined in the letter include the res­toration of the Local Government Act 2019 with drafted rules of business 2021, consistent fund release to Teh­sil, city, metropolitan local governments, and Village and Neighborhood councils. Mayar emphasizes the dysfunc­tionality of Tehsil local governments and councils due to the non-availability of funds, impacting the delivery of essential services.

ATC grants bail to 42 accused in Jinnah House attack case

Tags:

Riaz Khan

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1709874454.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024