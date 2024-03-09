Mardan Mayor greets KP CM

MARDAN - Mayor Mardan, Himayatullah Mayar, wrote a letter to the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandhapur, extending warm congratulations on behalf of the Local Council Association (LCA) for his appointment.

The letter highlights the challenges faced by all tiers of Local Governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, specifi­cally related to powers, functions, and funds. Himayat Mayar requests an early meeting of the action council with the presence of Ministers and Secretaries from the Local Government, Law, Finance, and Planning & Devel­opment departments, under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

The key issues outlined in the letter include the res­toration of the Local Government Act 2019 with drafted rules of business 2021, consistent fund release to Teh­sil, city, metropolitan local governments, and Village and Neighborhood councils. Mayar emphasizes the dysfunc­tionality of Tehsil local governments and councils due to the non-availability of funds, impacting the delivery of essential services.