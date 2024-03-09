Mashreq Global Network earns top honours at GDEIB 2024

KARACHI - Mashreq Global Network (MGN) Pakistan, an innovation-led glob­al excellence arm of Mashreq, has been awarded the highest-level recognition of ‘Best Practices’ in the categories of Recruitment and Work-Life Integration, Flex­ibility and Benefits categories at the Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDE­IB) Awards 2024. The GDEIB awards, hosted by HR Metrics, recognise and encourage pro­gressive organizations which use global DEI standards for sustainable financial, human re­source and social performance.

MGN Pakistan’s strategic op­erating model of a distributed workforce (DWF) and work from home policy, has been key in optimizing its operations, enhancing employee efficiency and delivering world-class inno­vation for its clients. The ‘Work from Home’ policy has provided greater flexibility to employees with familial responsibilities and other personal commit­ments, which has in turn en­abled the onboarding and devel­opment of a broader talent pool from across 26 cities in Pakistan. This has significantly improved work-life balance for employees, leading to increasing job satis­faction and productivity.