Mashreq Global Network earns top honours at GDEIB 2024

KARACHI - Mashreq Global Network (MGN) Pakistan, an innovation-led global excellence arm of Mashreq, has been awarded the highest-level recognition of ‘Best Practices’ in the categories of Recruitment and Work-Life Integration, Flexibility and Benefits categories at the Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards 2024. The GDEIB awards, hosted by HR Metrics, recognise and encourage progressive organizations which use global DEI standards for sustainable financial, human resource and social performance.
MGN Pakistan’s strategic operating model of a distributed workforce (DWF) and work from home policy, has been key in optimizing its operations, enhancing employee efficiency and delivering world-class innovation for its clients. The ‘Work from Home’ policy has provided greater flexibility to employees with familial responsibilities and other personal commitments, which has in turn enabled the onboarding and development of a broader talent pool from across 26 cities in Pakistan. This has significantly improved work-life balance for employees, leading to increasing job satisfaction and productivity.