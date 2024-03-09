Masked Russian soldiers hand out flowers in occupied Ukraine

MOSCOW - Masked Russian soldiers in combat gear handed out flowers to women in occupied Ukraine on Friday to mark International Women’s Day. Rus­sian President Vladimir Putin also hailed women soldiers fighting on the frontlines and supporting his country’s armed forces in the offensive. A video published by Russia’s defence ministry showed soldiers with scarves pulled over their faces distributing flowers in Mariupol, the Ukrainian port city captured by Russian forces at the start of the war.

Fighters in army uniform, wearing bulletproof vests and with camouflage painted on their faces also staged a conflict-inspired dance routine for women at a local school, the video showed. Ukraine says an intense Russian bombardment of Mariupol destroyed the city and killed tens of thousands of civilians in 2022. In Moscow, masked riot police handed out flowers to women in the city centre.

Putin had earlier hailed Russia’s female fighters in a video address marking March 8. “I would like to especially address the women who are in the zone of the special military operation, performing combat tasks,” he said. More than 300,000 women were “serving and working in the armed forces,” Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

Last year he said 1,100 female soldiers fight­ing in Ukraine, suggesting the vast majority are in support roles. Shoigu also thanked the mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine.