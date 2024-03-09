Measures taken against narcotics, drug abuse reviewed

BAHAWALPUR - Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar chaired a meeting of the District Narcotics Control Committee in the committee room of the DC office here Friday. The meeting was attended by Director Excise Rana Intikhab Hussain, Excise and Taxation Officer Jam Niaz Ahmed and other relevant officers from concerned departments. During the meeting, officers from respective departments were briefed on the actions taken regarding narcotics control in their jurisdictions. A representative from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur informed the meeting about the effective and practical measures being taken in the University hostels to address tobacco consumption and compliance with the principles set by the Higher Education Commission. A representative from the Social Welfare Department mentioned the ongoing efforts to raise public awareness and distribute awareness materials among the general public to alert them about the health risks associated with tobacco use.
An Education Department officer shared that students in educational institutions are regularly educated about tobacco use and its health hazards during assemblies.
MEETING REVIEWS AIDS CONTROL IN BAHAWALPUR
Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani chaired a meeting of the District AIDS Council in the committee room of the DC office here Friday. The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Chanar, Medical Officer Central Jail Dr. Rauf Azam, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Anila, AMS Nawab Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur, Coordinator National Program Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain and District Manager New Life Trust Bahawalpur Rana Muhammad Bilal Sarwar. Provincial Coordinator Dr. Mobasher Malik and District Coordination Manager Imran Khan briefed the meeting about the performance of the New Life organization. They highlighted the decrease in HIV rates among drug users through vaccination and informed about New Life Trust’s efforts in collaboration with the National AIDS Control Program to combat the spread of HIV through vaccinations in 65 districts of Pakistan. They further mentioned that in Bahawalpur district, 1658 individuals have been registered by New Life Trust and due to the initiatives taken by the New Life Trust, there has been a noticeable decrease in HIV transmission.