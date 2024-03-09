Measures taken against narcotics, drug abuse reviewed

BAHAWALPUR - Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar chaired a meeting of the District Narcotics Control Committee in the committee room of the DC office here Friday. The meeting was attended by Director Ex­cise Rana Intikhab Hussain, Excise and Taxation Officer Jam Niaz Ahmed and other relevant officers from concerned departments. During the meeting, offi­cers from respective departments were briefed on the actions taken regarding narcotics control in their jurisdictions. A representative from the Islamia Uni­versity of Bahawalpur informed the meeting about the effective and practical measures being taken in the University hostels to address tobacco consumption and compliance with the principles set by the Higher Education Commission. A representative from the Social Welfare Department mentioned the ongoing ef­forts to raise public awareness and dis­tribute awareness materials among the general public to alert them about the health risks associated with tobacco use.

An Education Department officer shared that students in educational institutions are regularly educated about tobacco use and its health haz­ards during assemblies.

MEETING REVIEWS AIDS CONTROL IN BAHAWALPUR

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani chaired a meeting of the District AIDS Council in the committee room of the DC of­fice here Friday. The meeting was at­tended by District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Chanar, Medical Officer Central Jail Dr. Rauf Azam, AMS Bahawal Vic­toria Hospital Dr. Anila, AMS Nawab Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur, Coordinator Na­tional Program Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain and District Manager New Life Trust Bahawalpur Rana Muhammad Bilal Sarwar. Provincial Coordina­tor Dr. Mobasher Malik and District Coordination Manager Imran Khan briefed the meeting about the perfor­mance of the New Life organization. They highlighted the decrease in HIV rates among drug users through vac­cination and informed about New Life Trust’s efforts in collaboration with the National AIDS Control Program to combat the spread of HIV through vac­cinations in 65 districts of Pakistan. They further mentioned that in Baha­walpur district, 1658 individuals have been registered by New Life Trust and due to the initiatives taken by the New Life Trust, there has been a noticeable decrease in HIV transmission.