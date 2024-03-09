Saturday, March 09, 2024
Minister asks journalists for positive reporting

Ahmad Nabi
March 09, 2024
KHYBER  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Auqaf, Hajj, and Religious Affairs, Adnan Qadri, emphasized the crucial role of press clubs in portraying a positive societal im­age. Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet at Landi Kotal press club in the Khyber dis­trict, Minister Qadri likened journalism to propheth­ood, stressing the duty to profess and preach truth.

“Unveiling truth is the duty of media persons, even when it’s bitter,” he added, urging a preference for positive reporting to foster an encouraging picture of tribal society. Minister Qadri called upon journalists to actively convey the struggles of the common peo­ple to the authorities, acknowledging their role as the eyes and ears of the tribal society.

Assuring support, the Minister pledged assistance to establish a well-established district press club in Landi Kotal. The oath ceremony saw the installation of new office bearers, with Ahmad Nabi as President, Hijrat Ali Afridi as Vice-President, Mehrab Afridi as General Secretary, Aman Ali as Finance Secretary, and Mian Sajid as Press Secretary.

