Minister asks journalists for positive reporting

KHYBER - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Auqaf, Hajj, and Religious Affairs, Adnan Qadri, emphasized the crucial role of press clubs in portraying a positive societal image. Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet at Landi Kotal press club in the Khyber district, Minister Qadri likened journalism to prophethood, stressing the duty to profess and preach truth.
“Unveiling truth is the duty of media persons, even when it’s bitter,” he added, urging a preference for positive reporting to foster an encouraging picture of tribal society. Minister Qadri called upon journalists to actively convey the struggles of the common people to the authorities, acknowledging their role as the eyes and ears of the tribal society.
Assuring support, the Minister pledged assistance to establish a well-established district press club in Landi Kotal. The oath ceremony saw the installation of new office bearers, with Ahmad Nabi as President, Hijrat Ali Afridi as Vice-President, Mehrab Afridi as General Secretary, Aman Ali as Finance Secretary, and Mian Sajid as Press Secretary.