Mohsin Naqvi orders upgradation of Gaddafi, Pindi, NBP stadiums

LAHORE - TheChairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi ordered upgradation of major cricket stadiums of the country in anticipation of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan.

Presiding over an important meeting with National Engi­neering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) at the PCB headquar­ters, Gaddafi Stadium here on Friday, he directed that the upgradation of three major venues including Gaddafi Stadi­um, Lahore, Pindi Cricket Stdium Rawalpindi and National Stadium Karachi should be undertaken in the country.

Director Infrastructure PCB Nasir Hameed and other of­ficials were also present. The Chairman PCB emphasised the need for the upgradation, of Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Nation­al Stadium Karachi and Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi, to be completed before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.