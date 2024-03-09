Moot highlights women’s role in national progress, stability

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at conference have highlighted the significant contributions of women in all fields of development thus leading towards national progress and stability
The conference titled “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress” was organized by the International Water Management Institute to mark the International Women’s Day in Islamabad on Friday.
The event successfully concluded marking a significant milestone in the journey towards gender equality and empowerment. This seminal event, designed to echo this year’s theme, brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including donors, activists, and community members, to underscore the importance of investing in women as a catalyst for sustainable development and societal transformation.
The seminar started with a panel discussion on “Investing in Women - Donor’s Perspective,” featuring insights from representatives of international organizations such as USAID, UKaid, EU, the World Bank, and AusAID.
A highlight of the event was the session on “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress - Amplifying Women’s Voices,” which showcased the inspiring journeys of women farmers from across Pakistan. Their stories, accompanied by compelling video presentations, served as a testament to the resilience and contributions of women in enhancing livelihoods and challenging gender norms.
“The primary goal is to work towards gender equality. Until we invest in women, true development remains unattainable in Pakistan. Empowering women is not just a choice but a prerequisite for progress and prosperity.” - Mohsin Hafeez, Director Water, Food & Ecosystems, Country Representative, IWMI.
The interactive theatre session titled “Play your Part” provided an innovative platform for participants to engage with the theme of women’s empowerment, encouraging them to envision and enact scenarios that promote gender equality.
Engr. Ahmad Kamal, Chairman, Federal Flood Commission, Ministry of Water Resources, while emphasizing the significance of women, drew upon the example of Islam and reminded the audience of the words of our Prophet (PBUH) about the importance of women.
At the panel discussion on this crucial topic, diverse perspectives were shared by a distinguished panel comprising Bilal Anwar, CEO of the National Disaster Risk Management Fund, Naghma-e-Tehniat Jerral, an Economic Advisor from the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office, and Muhammad Nawaz, a Development Specialist representing USAID/Pakistan.