Moot highlights women’s role in national progress, stability

ISLAMABAD - Speak­ers at conference have highlight­ed the significant contributions of women in all fields of develop­ment thus leading towards nation­al progress and stability

The conference titled “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress” was organized by the Internation­al Water Management Institute to mark the International Women’s Day in Islamabad on Friday.

The event successfully conclud­ed marking a significant milestone in the journey towards gender equality and empowerment. This seminal event, designed to echo this year’s theme, brought togeth­er a diverse group of stakehold­ers, including donors, activists, and community members, to un­derscore the importance of invest­ing in women as a catalyst for sus­tainable development and societal transformation.

The seminar started with a pan­el discussion on “Investing in Women - Donor’s Perspective,” featuring insights from represent­atives of international organiza­tions such as USAID, UKaid, EU, the World Bank, and AusAID.

A highlight of the event was the session on “Invest in Women: Ac­celerate Progress - Amplifying Women’s Voices,” which show­cased the inspiring journeys of women farmers from across Paki­stan. Their stories, accompanied by compelling video presenta­tions, served as a testament to the resilience and contributions of women in enhancing livelihoods and challenging gender norms.

“The primary goal is to work to­wards gender equality. Until we invest in women, true develop­ment remains unattainable in Pa­kistan. Empowering women is not just a choice but a prerequisite for progress and prosperity.” - Mo­hsin Hafeez, Director Water, Food & Ecosystems, Country Represent­ative, IWMI.

The interactive theatre session ti­tled “Play your Part” provided an in­novative platform for participants to engage with the theme of wom­en’s empowerment, encouraging them to envision and enact scenari­os that promote gender equality.

Engr. Ahmad Kamal, Chairman, Federal Flood Commission, Minis­try of Water Resources, while em­phasizing the significance of wom­en, drew upon the example of Islam and reminded the audience of the words of our Prophet (PBUH) about the importance of women.

At the panel discussion on this crucial topic, diverse perspectives were shared by a distinguished panel comprising Bilal Anwar, CEO of the National Disaster Risk Man­agement Fund, Naghma-e-Tehniat Jerral, an Economic Advisor from the Foreign Commonwealth & De­velopment Office, and Muhammad Nawaz, a Development Specialist representing USAID/Pakistan.