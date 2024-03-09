NAVTTC launches ‘She Fixes’ initiative, empowering women with vocational skills

ISLAMABAD - In line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for dismantling cultural and economic barriers restricting women’s independence, the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is introducing ‘She Fixes, (#theekkardungi),’ a groundbreaking Skill Advancement Initiative for Women across Pakistan.
“Theek kar dungi” aims to empower 500 women by offering accessible vocational training in fields traditionally dominated by men. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, Chairperson of NAVTTC, asserts, “This initiative is a catalyst for gender equality, fostering self-reliance and independence. It begins with fixing household appliances, transcending into empowering women to address broader societal issues.”
Aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 5, 8, and 10, “Theek kar dungi” directly contributes to gender equality, economic growth, and reducing inequalities among women. This inclusive, women-only programme is designed to equip Pakistani women with fundamental vocational skills, particularly in plumbing and electrical work. The pilot programme is open to women from all social segments, be it housewives or students, providing an opportunity for personal and professional growth. It enables participants to independently address day-to-day household issues, reducing reliance on male family members.
“She Fixes” (pilot programme) will initially be rolled out in nine cities: Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Mirpur, Gilgit, Skardu, and Hunza. Enrolments begin on 11th March 2024, through NAVTTC’s website, with classes commencing from May 1, subject to women’s response and feedback towards this transformative initiative.
Gulmina Bilal Ahmad underscores, “Our goal is to transform the lives of women by providing practical skills. The pilot program is a crucial step, and we anticipate the positive impact it will have on women in these cities. Eligible women, irrespective of their roles as housewives or students, are encouraged to apply and seize this opportunity for personal and professional growth.”
National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) was established in 2005 to regulate & manage TVET Sector in Pakistan. NAVTTC, under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, is the apex body mandated to promote, facilitate, regulate, strategize, revamp, approve curricula, train, and provide policy direction for the country’s entire Technical & Vocational Education and Training and development system.