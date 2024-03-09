Saturday, March 09, 2024
NAVTTC launches ‘She Fixes’ initiative, empowering women with vocational skills

APP
March 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  In line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for dis­mantling cultural and econom­ic barriers restricting women’s independence, the National Vo­cational and Technical Train­ing Commission (NAVTTC) is introducing ‘She Fixes, (#theek­kardungi),’ a groundbreaking Skill Advancement Initiative for Women across Pakistan.

“Theek kar dungi” aims to empower 500 women by offer­ing accessible vocational train­ing in fields traditionally dom­inated by men. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, Chairperson of NAVT­TC, asserts, “This initiative is a catalyst for gender equality, fostering self-reliance and in­dependence. It begins with fix­ing household appliances, tran­scending into empowering women to address broader soci­etal issues.”

Aligned with United Na­tions Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 5, 8, and 10, “Th­eek kar dungi” directly contrib­utes to gender equality, economic growth, and reducing inequalities among women. This inclusive, women-only programme is de­signed to equip Pakistani wom­en with fundamental vocation­al skills, particularly in plumbing and electrical work. The pi­lot programme is open to wom­en from all social segments, be it housewives or students, provid­ing an opportunity for personal and professional growth. It ena­bles participants to independent­ly address day-to-day household issues, reducing reliance on male family members.

“She Fixes” (pilot programme) will initially be rolled out in nine cities: Islamabad, La­hore, Peshawar, Quetta, Mirpur, Gilgit, Skardu, and Hunza. En­rolments begin on 11th March 2024, through NAVTTC’s web­site, with classes commencing from May 1, subject to women’s response and feedback towards this transformative initiative.

Gulmina Bilal Ahmad under­scores, “Our goal is to transform the lives of women by providing practical skills. The pilot pro­gram is a crucial step, and we anticipate the positive impact it will have on women in these cities. Eligible women, irrespec­tive of their roles as housewives or students, are encouraged to apply and seize this opportuni­ty for personal and profession­al growth.”

National Vocational and Tech­nical Training Commission (NAVTTC) was established in 2005 to regulate & manage TVET Sector in Pakistan. NAVT­TC, under the Ministry of Fed­eral Education and Profession­al Training, is the apex body mandated to promote, facilitate, regulate, strategize, revamp, approve curricula, train, and provide policy direction for the country’s entire Technical & Vo­cational Education and Training and development system.

