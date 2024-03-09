Nepra ordered to conduct fresh hearing on 20 decisions on power tariff hike

ISLAMABAD - The Appellate Tribunal has or­dered National Electric Power Regulatory Authority to con­duct fresh hearing on 20 deci­sions of the regulator related to tariff hike on account of monthly fuel charges adjust­ments (FCA) and quarterly tariff adjustments (QTAs).

Following orders from the Appellate Tribunal, the Na­tional Electric Power Regula­tory Authority will conduct fresh hearing on 15 decisions related to monthly fuel charg­es adjustments and five on account of quarterly adjust­ments, said Nepra here. On February 13, 2024, the Appel­late Tribunal ordered Nepra to conduct fresh hearing on 20 decisions related to tariff hikes on account of monthly and quarterly adjustments. All the decisions are related to the years 2021-2022 and 2023.

In its order on the appeal titled Pakistan Expatriates Co-operative Housing Soci­ety Limited vs Federation of Pakistan NEPRA and others, along with other connected cases, regarding fuel price ad­justment (FPA) and quarterly tariff adjustment have been partially allowed, by the tribu­nal, thereby setting aside the Authority’s order dated March, 09, 2021, June 13, 2022, July 07, 2022, August 12, 2022, September 12, 2022, October 14, 2022, December 16,2022, January 11, 2023, February 16, 2023. April 18, 2023, May 25, 2023, June 06, 2023, July 19, 2023, August 08.08.2023, and 08.09.2023 concerning fuel price adjustment (FPA). Simi­larly, the court has also ordered regarding the NEPRA’s deter­minations of July 29, 2022, October 14, 2022, January 17, 2023, April 13, 2023, and July 07,2023 on account of quar­terly tariff adjustments(QTAs).

The matter has been re­manded back to the Authority for afresh hearing. Without prejudice, all the concerned parties are hereby notified of the hearing, as per the Or­der of the Tribunal, said Ne­pra. The regulator will con­duct public hearing on March 14,2024. All the interested/affected parties are invited to raise written/oral objections as permissible under the law at the public hearing.