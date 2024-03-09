NICVD honored with 16th Corporate Social Responsibility Awards-2024

KARACHI - The National Institute of Car­diovascular Diseases (NICVD) proudly announces its recog­nition at the prestigious 16th Corporate Social Responsibil­ity Awards held in Islamabad.

According to statement is­sued here on Friday, the Ad­ministrative Executive of the NICVD Dr. Tariq Ahmed Shaikh received the award on behalf of institute from the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chaudhary Latif Akbar.

Congratulating the NICVD team, Executive Director Prof Tahir Saghir said that the es­teemed award acknowledges NICVD’s unwavering commit­ment to corporate social re­sponsibility and its significant contributions to the better­ment of society. The institute’s dedication to advancing car­diovascular health and fos­tering community well-being has earned them this distin­guished accolade. Prof Saghir further added that in a short span of 7 years, NICVD estab­lished 10 full-fledged hospitals and 28 Chest Pain Units across Sindh. The network of NICVD hospitals and Chest Pain Units have been providing prompt and easily accessible cardiac services to the people of Paki­stan, totally free of cost.

On the occasion, Dr. Tariq Ahmed Shaikh expressed grat­itude for the recognition, stat­ing, “This award is a testament to NICVD’s tireless efforts in promoting cardiovascular health and ensuring a positive impact on the communities we serve. It serves as motiva­tion to continue our mission of providing accessible, quality healthcare and promoting a healthier society, he added.

He further said that NICVD, at the forefront of cardiovas­cular care and research, has consistently demonstrated a deep sense of responsibil­ity towards the community. Through innovative healthcare initiatives and community outreach programs, NICVD continues to make a meaning­ful difference in the lives of individuals affected by cardio­vascular diseases. Dr Shaikh added that The 16th Corporate Social Responsibility Award reaffirms NICVD’s standing as a beacon of excellence in healthcare, embodying the values of social responsibility, compassion, and commitment to public health.

Meanwhile, SAFWCO, SAFCO Microfinance Company and SAFCO Support Foundation here on Friday organized an event in commemoration of International Women’s Day, awarding personalities working for women’s rights and female employees. During the event, representatives of the civil so­ciety emphasized the need for sustained efforts to end gender discrimination and urged wom­en to play a more active role.