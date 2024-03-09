Nigeria sends troops to rescue more than 250 kidnapped students

KANO, NIGERIA - Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday sent troops to rescue more than 250 pupils kidnapped by gunmen from a school in the country’s northwest in one of the largest mass abduc­tions in three years. The Kaduna state attack was the second mass kidnapping in a week in Africa’s most populous state, where heav­ily armed criminal gangs on mo­torbikes target victims in villages and schools and along highways in the hunt for ransom payments.

Local government officials in Kaduna State confirmed the kid­napping attack on Kuriga school on Thursday, but gave no figures as they said they were still work­ing out how many children had been abducted. At least one per­son was shot dead during the at­tack, local residents said.

Sani Abdullahi, a teacher at the GSS Kuriga school in Chi­kun district, said staff managed to escape with many students when the gunmen known locally as bandits attacked early Thurs­day firing in the air. He told lo­cal officials 187 pupils had been snatched from the main junior school along with another 100 from the primary classes.

“Early in the morning... we heard gunshots from bandits, be­fore we knew it they had gathered up the children,” local resident Musa Mohammed told AFP. “We are pleading to the government, all of us are pleading, they should please help us with security.” An­other resident Muhammad Adam also told AFP more than 280 have been kidnapped. Two more locals said around 200 were abducted.

The Kaduna abduction and the mass kidnapping a week ago from a camp for people dis­placed by jihadists in northeast Borno illustrate the challenge facing Tinubu who promised to make Nigeria safer and bring in more foreign investment. “I have received briefing from security chiefs on the two incidents, and I am confident that the victims will be rescued,” Tinubu said in a statement ordering armed forces to track down the kidnappers.

“Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family mem­bers of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively adminis­tered.” The two mass kidnappings also came almost ten years after Boko Haram jihadists triggered huge international outcry by kid­napping more than 250 school­girls from Chibok in Borno state.

Some of those girls are still missing. More than 100 people are reported missing after mili­tants carried out a mass kidnap­ping last week targeting women and children in camps for those displaced by the jihadist conflict in Borno. Officials have given conflicting accounts of whether that attack took place on Thurs­day or Friday and exactly how many people were missing.

- ‘NO CHILD LEFT BEHIND’ -

Police did not provide figures for the Kuriga kidnapping.

Often the numbers of those re­ported kidnapped or missing in Nigeria are lowered after people fleeing the attack return home.

“As of this moment we have not been able to know the num­ber of children or students that have been kidnapped,” Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani told re­porters in Kuriga on Thursday. “No child will be left behind.” Hundreds of schoolchildren and college students have been kid­napped in mass abductions in the northwest and central re­gion, including in Kaduna, in the last three years.

Almost all were released for ransom payments after weeks or months spent in captivity at camps hidden in forests that stretch across northwestern states. UN child welfare agency UNICEF condemned Thursday’s attack and called on the govern­ment to more to protect stu­dents. “Schools are supposed to be sanctuaries of learning and growth, not sites of fear and vi­olence,” UNICEF Nigeria direc­tor Christian Munduate said in a statement.